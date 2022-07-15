Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.08.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

