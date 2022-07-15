Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 65,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,500,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £4.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.46.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.