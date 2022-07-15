Robert W. Baird Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.