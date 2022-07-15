Robert W. Baird Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $84.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,092,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $141,244,000 after acquiring an additional 308,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

