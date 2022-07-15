Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 70.22.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 30.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 47.07. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.