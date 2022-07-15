Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, an increase of 492.6% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rio2 from C$0.40 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 Stock Performance

Shares of Rio2 stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.11. 36,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,126. Rio2 has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.67.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.