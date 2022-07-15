Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.49. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1,834 shares.

Ricoh Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.