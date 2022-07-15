Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €226.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €226.00 ($226.00) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RHM traded down €2.80 ($2.80) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €186.50 ($186.50). The stock had a trading volume of 230,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($76.28) and a fifty-two week high of €227.90 ($227.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €162.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.
