Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €226.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €226.00 ($226.00) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RHM traded down €2.80 ($2.80) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €186.50 ($186.50). The stock had a trading volume of 230,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($76.28) and a fifty-two week high of €227.90 ($227.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €162.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.