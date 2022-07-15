Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 460.4% in June

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a growth of 460.4% from the June 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.00. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

RZLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Rezolute news, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $79,997.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $79,997.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

