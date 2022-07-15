Research Analysts Set Expectations for Natera, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($5.78) per share.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock worth $527,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

