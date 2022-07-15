Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

7/13/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $357.00 to $298.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $435.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

MA stock opened at $325.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

