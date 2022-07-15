Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gemini Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.06. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

