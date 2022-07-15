Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 46,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTOKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 590 ($7.02) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.14) to GBX 625 ($7.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

