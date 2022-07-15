Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.