Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.67. Approximately 527,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 978,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers ( NYSE:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million.

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.