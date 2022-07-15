Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.67. Approximately 527,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 978,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
