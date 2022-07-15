Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target Cut to $57.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

REG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE REG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,708. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.91.

Regency Centers ( NYSE:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

