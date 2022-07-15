Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $57.50

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 5,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

