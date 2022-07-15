Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.60.

RRX opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

