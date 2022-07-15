Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Reaches $26.68 on Major Exchanges

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $87,263.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $26.68 or 0.00127601 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,929.20 or 1.00109693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

