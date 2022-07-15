Refinable (FINE) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $199,589.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

