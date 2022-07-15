RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $0.97. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 5,536,214 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.95.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

