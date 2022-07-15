Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.75. Redfin shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 8,380 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.