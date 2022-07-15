ReddCoin Trading 48.6% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $7,310.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,925.19 or 0.99782021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00210888 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00276523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00109652 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00063350 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004424 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

