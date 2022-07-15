Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.01

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.01 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 68.68 ($0.82). Record shares last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 150,668 shares.

Record Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.98. The stock has a market cap of £138.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Record Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 2.72 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Record’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Record

Record Company Profile

In other news, insider Leslie Hill bought 206,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £146,438.92 ($174,166.18).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

