Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

7/15/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $95.00.

7/5/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2022 – Applied Materials was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

5/23/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $172.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $115.00.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $158.00.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $160.00.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00.

5/16/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 290,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,593. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

