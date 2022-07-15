Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/4/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $5.00.

6/30/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00.

6/28/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

6/27/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

