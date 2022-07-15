ReapChain (REAP) Price Tops $0.0940 on Major Exchanges

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. ReapChain has a market cap of $28.93 million and $4.06 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

