Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,853,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.08 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

