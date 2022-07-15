Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

