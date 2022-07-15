Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.56.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

