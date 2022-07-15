Raymond James Comments on Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

