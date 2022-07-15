Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$1.39 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$436.03 million and a PE ratio of -11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

