Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $832,484.34 and $77.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00063454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001906 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

