Radicle Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00007946 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $50.93 million and $4.02 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,794.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009241 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003324 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Radicle
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,463 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.