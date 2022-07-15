Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
