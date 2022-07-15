Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17. 17,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,297,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,284 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $37,653,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,012,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 444,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

