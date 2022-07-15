Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.19) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.93) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.14) to GBX 170 ($2.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 151 ($1.80).

Shares of QLT stock traded up GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 99.52 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,512,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4,976.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.67. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.02).

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($289,835.57). In other news, insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($118,364.61). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($289,835.57).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

