Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $982,417.59 and approximately $80,838.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,620,406 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.