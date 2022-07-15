Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Down 58.7% in June

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quantum Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 12,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,563. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.28. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

About Quantum

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

