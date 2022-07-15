Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $38.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have commented on XM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 43.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 627.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 70.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $12,433,000.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

