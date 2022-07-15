QASH (QASH) Hits Market Cap of $15.40 Million

QASH (QASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. QASH has a market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $31,239.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

