Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Pentair by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

