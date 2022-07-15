Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $19.36 billion during the quarter.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($16.50) to €17.50 ($17.50) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.50 ($14.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($15.20) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

Repsol stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

