Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Cut by Analyst

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.