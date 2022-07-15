Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lowered by Capital One Financial

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $17.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

EOG stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.99. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

