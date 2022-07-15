Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for A. O. Smith Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

AOS opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in A. O. Smith by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 522,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

