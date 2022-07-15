Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the June 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 386.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 89,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PMO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

