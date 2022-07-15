Pundi X[new] 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

