Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Pulmonx Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 14,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of $592.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

