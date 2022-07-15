Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $15.45 on Monday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 56.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

